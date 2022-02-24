Mr. Karl Graves, 57, was born April 27, 1964, in Vicksburg. Karl passed away at UMC Cancer Institute Center on Feb. 15. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Graves Sr. and Bessie Mae Graves; his brother, Johnny Graves; and two nephews, Karl Singleton and Devin Moore.

Karl leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Franchestus Graves of Bossier City, La.; one son Karl Demond Hooker of Knoxville, Tenn.; two-step children, Clement Jones Jr. and Brianna Jones both of Bossier City, La.; one granddaughter, Angel Hooker of Knoxville, Tenn.; four sisters, Eunice P. Graves, Mary E. Graves, Janice L. Graves all of Vicksburg and Aneice B. Graves of Memphis, Tenn.; three brothers, Joel Graves Jr. (Essie), Eddie Graves Sr. (Ruby), Donald Graves Sr. (Diane) all of Vicksburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Pervis Hussan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.