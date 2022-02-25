Rev. Henry C. Hagler
Published 1:12 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
Funeral services for the Rev. Henry Hagler, 94, will be at noon on Monday, Feb. 28 at Christian Light M.B. Church, Anguilla.
Pastor Leon White will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon at the church in Anguilla. The burial will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Mansfield, Tenn.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Rev. Hagler died on Feb. 23, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home, Jackson.