Vicksburg Chamber Choir accepting new members, led by new director

By Jeff Byrd | Special to The Vicksburg Post

The Vicksburg Chamber Choir has a new director and is recruiting new members ahead of its first rehearsal this week.

St. Aloysius Catholic School teacher Christie Beasley said she is elated to take on the role of Chamber Choir director.

“The chamber choir has been around for several years. It is an adult choir, but we’re now going to open it up to high school students,” Beasley said. “We’re trying to reach a wider demographic of choral lovers.”

Beasley, a Vicksburg native, has taught music education for 10 years.

“This is my 10th year in music education and I have been at St. Aloysius for the last four years,” Beasley said.

“I’m the choral director, but I also teach a dual-credit music appreciation class, which is a collegiate-level class here, and junior high theology.”

The Vicksburg Chamber Choir is a community-based choir that performs two live shows per year. They have a spring concert and a Christmas concert. Beasley said this year’s spring concert will be in May, but they do not yet have a date or location set.

However, what has been set is Beasley’s first rehearsal as the new director. It is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Conservatory of the Fine Arts building at 920 South St., behind the Church of the Holy Trinity in Vicksburg.

New member dues are $75, due at the first rehearsal. Student dues are $37.50.

This will be a new rehearsal home for the group and Beasley was thankful the CFA has made the space available to the chamber choir.

“I am expecting 30 to 35 people to show up for our first rehearsal next Tuesday,” Beasley said. “We want to grow this. People who are interested should go to our Facebook Page at Vicksburg Chamber Choir and look for our registration page.”

Beasley graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in music education. She later received a master’s in music education from Jackson State University.

She is married to Jeremy Beasley and they have two children, Elliot, 4, and 2-year-old Clarke.