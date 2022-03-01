Berda Steed

Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Berda Steed, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away on Feb. 27 at the home of her daughter in D’Iberville. She was 96.

 

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 5 at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

