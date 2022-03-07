Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible submerged vehicle in Little Sunflower River

Published 2:12 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

A crew with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was conducting routine sonar work along the Little Sunflower River on Monday when they stumbled across what they believed to be a submerged vehicle.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the crew contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene with its boat along with the Vicksburg Fire Department dive team. A tow truck was also called to the nearby public landing off Dummy Line Road, near Onward, to assist should there in fact be a vehicle submerged in the water.

Pace said at approximately 2 p.m. Monday that crews were first working to establish whether there was in fact a submerged vehicle and if there were any remains inside the vehicle.

