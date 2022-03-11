Ms. Peggy Joyce Griffin, age 86, of Vicksburg, MS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Peggy was born on August 6, 1935, to the late Gorman and Ruth Griffin. She was a graduate of Carr Central High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She lived most of her life in Vicksburg and retired from the Publishing and Graphic Arts Division of WES/ERDC in 1995. Peggy was an active member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church and devoted to her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gorman Glenn Griffin and sister, Mary Katherine (Kate) Griffin.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Griffin Davis; sister-in-law Shirley Griffin; three nieces, Andrea Griffin Kitchens (Chris), Donna Davis and Lisa Davis Lebda (Frank); two nephews, Jeff Davis (Valerie) and Justus Griffin; several great nieces and a great nephew; other family members, friends and loved ones including her longtime friend/sister of over forty years, Monzelle (Monty) Wooten.

A memorial service will be held at Riles Funeral Home on March 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church, Crosses Across America, or the charity of your choice.