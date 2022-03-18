Roddie “Glenn” Coutch, 80, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away peacefully at home in Pearl on March 17, 2022, after a long battle with bladder cancer.

Glenn was born in Anguilla, Mississippi on February 4th, 1942, to Louise Lindgren Coutch and Roddie Clarke Coutch. He lived many years in Vicksburg, Mississippi and later moved to Edwards where he opened his own machine shop. After 32 years of success, he retired and moved to Pearl.

Glenn had a passion for golf. He played in many local tournaments and loved to share his knowledge and stories. Glenn believed “why pay someone else to do something if you can learn to do it yourself”. Because of his wide range of skills, he was everyone’s go-to-guy when they needed help or advice on everything from auto maintenance to home repair. He was best characterized by his great sense of integrity and generosity. Glenn was an active member of the church of Christ.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jacqueline Stephens Coutch; 2 daughters, Deidre Finley of Brandon, MS and Brenda Nelson of Ft. Worth, TX; 3 grandsons, Matthew Nelson, Jordan Nelson and Nicholas Nelson all of Ft. Worth, TX; 2 granddaughters, Heather Baur of Denver, CO and Holly Bishop of Brandon, MS; 2 great-grandchildren, Finley Nelson of Ft. Worth, TX and Harper Baur of Denver, CO.; and 1 sister, Bobby Harris of Vicksburg, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents Roddie Clarke Coutch and Louise Lindgren Coutch.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Domingo and Susan Rodriguez for their extraordinary love and support. A huge thank you to Jessica Halbert and the entire staff at Encompass Health for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.

At Glenn’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

