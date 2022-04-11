Carolyn Loften Clack was born on January 29th, 1954 to Dave and Aline (Corbin) Loften in Vicksburg, MS. Carolyn was a beacon in the lives of her beloved family, her friends, and her work associates. She peacefully slipped away from us on April 10th, 2022.

Carolyn was married to Carey Clack December 5th, 1975 in Delta, Louisiana, and they have two children. She leaves behind a host of family and friends whose lives will forever be changed from having been loved by “Nurse Clack”. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children Johnnie (Melissa) Clack, Lori Clack Brock (David), all of Vicksburg, MS.

She leaves two sisters, Jessie Dean and Faye Brewer (Gerald), grandchildren, Dalton Clack, Katie Clack, Dillon Parker (Morgan), Devin Parker (Cami), and Ally Parker, great-grandchildren Callen Parker and Sadie Parker, nieces and nephews, Mary Gessler, Jay Brewer (Anita), Tony Brewer, Dustin Brewer (Sherri), Telia Balthrop (Zach), Carmen Wallace, and a plethora of great-nieces and nephews.

Carolyn lived an extraordinary life as a nursing professional and was extremely talented in many walks of life. She was a role model for her family and her friends, excelling in all medical techniques and display of nursing and long-term care.

Services will be held April 14th, 2022 at Glenwood Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and services beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Robert Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dillon Parker, Devin Parker, Dalton Clack, Jay Brewer, Tony Brewer, and Dustin Brewer.