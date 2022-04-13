Big days by Massey, Ashley propel PCA to victory

Porter’s Chapel Academy got back on track and is ready to ride high into the MAIS baseball playoffs.

John Wyatt Massey homered and drove in five runs, and Zach Ashley had a big day on the mound and at the plate to lead PCA to a 9-1 victory over Deer Creek in its regular-season finale on Tuesday.

Five of PCA’s eight hits went for extra bases. Gage Palmer doubled twice and scored two runs, while Massey was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double.

Massey drove in three runs with a double in the second inning to help PCA race to a 7-1 lead. His two-run home run in the fourth inning made it 9-1.

Ashley, meanwhile, drove in PCA’s first run with a first-inning double and another run in the second inning with a single. He finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored while also pitching a five-inning complete game.

Ashley allowed three hits and one unearned run, walked two batters and struck out five.

PCA (12-6, 6-2 MAIS District 3-3A) won its second game in a row, and for the sixth time in eight games overall. It earned the No. 2 seed from District 3-3A and will likely face DeSoto School in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs next week.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series is April 19. Games 2 and 3 will be played as a doubleheader April 21 in Vicksburg.