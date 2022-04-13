Gladys Bailey McElrath a Vicksburg native passed away on April 4 in Dallas, TX following a lengthy illness. She was 72.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roosevelt Bailey, Sr and Dorothy Jones Grayer, her husband Larry McElrath, her stepparents George Grayer, Sr. and Perlean Hollins and her brother Leon Bailey and Tommy Bailey.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Bailey Stewart of Forney, TX, a son-in-law Samuel Stewart, her sisters Vergie Thompson of Indianapolis, IN, Rosetta Noble, Ida (Ray) Allen and Antoinette Hoye both of Vicksburg and Annie Grayer of Leesville, LA her brothers Roosevelt (Dorothy Baily, Jr. and Mickey (Rosie) Grayer both of Vicksburg, George Grayer, Jr. and Donnell, (Janice) Grayer of Seattle, WA and Thomas (Marcella) Grayer of Newport News, VA her grandchildren, Johnathan (Diamond) Bailey of Dallas, Jameca Bailey of Dallas, TX Lemel (Tiffany) Taniecha and Castela McElrath of Joliet, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others including the Bailey, Chriss, Stewart, Jones, Sims, and Whitehead families and others in the Kings community.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, April 16 in the Greater Grove Street M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with Evangelist Betty Oliver officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, April 15 from noon till 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.