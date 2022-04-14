Leland man indicted in Michel’s Record Shop robbery

Published 3:49 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By John Surratt

A Leland man has been indicted on multiple counts in the Feb. 19 armed robbery of Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street.

The indictments handed down by the grand jury during its March session charge Jonathan Lamar Rodgers, 41, 305 Breisch St., Leland, with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in the robbery. He is charged in a separate indictment with non-residential burglary in the reported break-in of Divine Donuts, 1405 Clay St., that occurred about six hours after the robbery of Michel’s.

Rodgers is accused of entering the store, assaulting the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, then taking an undetermined amount of money.

He was arrested after officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found him in the area of Divine Donuts, noticed the glass door to the business was broken and took him into custody.

In another case, Zoie Cantin, 20, 50 Bud Martin Road, Redwood, and Austin Wigley, 20, 121 Pineywood Drive were indicted on a charge of child abuse. The pair are accused of child abuse involving a 2-month-old child whose right leg and upper left arm were broken.

Other indictments include:

• Stacey Terrell Bester, 43, 1932 Sky Farm Ave., and Denise Bester, 38, 1404 South St.; aggravated assault. Stacey Bester was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Danny Terrell Stevenson, 33, 250 Berryman Road; fourth-offense DUI.

• Barry Luvell King, 49, 1503 Dana Road; fourth-offense DUI.

• Billy Joe Friley, 43, 3515 Manor Drive Apt. 204; abuse of a vulnerable adult and attempted sexual battery without consent.

• Silvester Gaston, 60, 801 First East St. Apt. 2; molesting, sexual battery involving a person 14 to 16 years old.

• Kenneth Earl Mayfield, 55, 2008 Ford St.; molesting.

• Austin Lee Lowe, 22, 3120 South Frontage Road Apt. 402; malicious mischief.

• Richard Anthony Courtier, 32, 127B Clear Creek Road, possession of a stolen firearm.

