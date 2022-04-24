FRAZIER: Gardening roots run deep to the next generation

Every year I tell myself I am going to scale back on the number of pots I plant in the spring.

And every year I fail to heed the call. In fact, this year, I actually bought a couple of new ones.

It seems I was like the person in an all-you-can-eat-buffet-line where the mantra is, “Take all you want but eat all you take” — that kind of situation.

With the wide variety of floral species tantalizing my eyes and filling my nostrils with heavenly smells, I bought up more plants than I had pots.

Thus, the need for an addition to my already large flowerpot collection.

Gardening, I guess you could say is in my blood. While my grandparents didn’t so much spend their time in a flower garden, both sides had vegetable gardens.

As a little girl, I remember shelling many a pea, and at my maternal grandparent’s home, I recall picking blackberries. Although they were sweet to eat, I must admit I didn’t relish the thorny bushes.

When we lived in Marion Park, my dad grew roses in a flowerbed on the side of the house.

I remember every Mother’s Day, he would cut red ones for us kids to wear to church.

Now he grows vegetables — namely, tomatoes. Last year wasn’t a bumper crop, but in years past, he has had so many, he could supply the whole family.

And you know there is nothing better than a bacon, tomato and mayonnaise sandwich.

I’ve tried my hand at vegetable gardening, but my only success has been with a few herbs, like basil and rosemary. And of course, my prolific patch of lemon balm.

Gardening has been a pastime activity — and one it seems my baby girl is gravitating toward. She has even taken on the challenge of growing plants from seeds.

I’m not that patient.

Gardening is a hobby for every age, and I was pleased to see that in honor of Earth Day, which was April 22, my friend Angela Turner was one of the people heading up an event held on Saturday at Julia’s Memorial Community Garden.

Experienced gardeners were to be on hand to share their knowledge, and they had children’s events planned that included painting and planting garden pots.

Sounded like a wonderful opportunity to introduce gardening to children, and I know the painted pot idea was cool.

My daughter painted the pots she planted her seedlings in, and they were so cute.

It’s something for me to think about doing if I decide to add yet another pot to my patio.