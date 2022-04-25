Piney C. Taylor a Vicksburg native passed away on Monday, April 18 in Texas following a lengthy illness. He was 61. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife Mercedes Taylor.

Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, April 27 in conjunction with his brother Willie Thaddeus Howard at 2 p.m. in the City Auditorium with Reverend Phillip Burk officiating; Interment shall follow in the Henry Cemetery in Edwards, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.