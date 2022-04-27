Broken waterline, storm drain close Speed, Pearl intersection in Vicksburg

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By John Surratt

(Photo by Anna Guizerix)

The intersection of Pearl and Speed streets has been blocked by city public works barricades after a broken water line and collapsed storm drain caused the street to collapse.

While the water line has been repaired, Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the city has delayed repairing the more than 100-year-old brick drain pending an inspection by Kansas City Southern Railroad representatives.

“We’re leaving it (the hole) open until people from the railroad come and look at it because the drain goes under the track,” he said.

