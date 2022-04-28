Ed Jackson

Andrew Edmond Jackson, Jr. affectionately known as Ed passed away on April 26, 2022. He was 76 years old.

Ed was born on August 30, 1945, the son of Andrew Edmond Jackson and Eula Mayo Jackson. He grew up with his younger brother, Charlie, and scores of first cousins in Nashville, TN. They all enjoyed swimming in the cement swimming pool and spending summers at Cumberland Mountain State Park. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Ed was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and earned his bachelor’s and masters degrees in civil engineering. He started in the Impulse Load Section, Soil Dynamics Branch of the Soils Division at Waterways Experiment Station in 1968. After 36 years of dedicated service, Ed retired as the Acting Deputy Director of the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL) in 2005. After retirement, Ed became a technical editor for GSL and reviewed numerous reports supporting the engineers and their work until January 2022.

Ed raised his daughter Chris, as a single parent until 1989 when he met and married Betty Harraway Barnes. When his daughter married Christopher Rials in 1995, he gained a son. He was proud of his wife’s public office, his daughter’s career in higher education, and Christopher’s naval service, and all their many accomplishments.

Ed was a Southern gentleman. He was, humble, kind-hearted, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He was dedicated to the service of his country and his church, Crawford Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working in the yard, taking his neighborhood walks and throwing the ball for his granddog, Lily. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ed is survived by his wife, Betty Barnes Jackson, his daughter Christine Rials (Christopher) of Vicksburg, MS, brother, Charles Jackson (Dar) of Arlington, TX, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Eula Jackson, and his uncles Jesse Jackson and Bill Jackson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 30th at Glenwood Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service to be held at the Glenwood Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 11:00 a.m. Presiding Minister Kevin Bradley.

Memorial donations may be made to the ERDC Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 8221912, Vicksburg, MS. 39181 and Crawford Street United Methodist Church, 900 Crawford St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.