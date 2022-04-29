The Vicksburg Post launches online event calendar

The Vicksburg Post has launched a new online event calendar platform.

While the community calendar page will remain in print as a curated selection of events in the Vicksburg-Warren County area, the online calendar will be available 24/7 and allow readers to submit their own events in real-time.

To qualify for the calendar, events must be in Warren County, Claiborne County or Madison Parish, and virtual events must be hosted by a business or organization in the area. Events must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Thursday to be included in the community calendar that prints in Friday’s edition of The Post. Readers have the ability to search events based on keywords and category filters at vicksburgpost.com/calendar.

Publisher Catherine Hadaway said the need for an online calendar became apparent when she was approached by a group of community leaders.

“When the newly created ‘Love Where You Live’ community group came to us with a need for an online, comprehensive community calendar that allows residents to upload their own events in real-time, we were thrilled to step up to the plate,” Hadaway said. “We see this as a way to serve the community as well as add value to our readers.”

Hadaway added that the online calendar has been active for more than a week, and has already received organic traffic and user submissions before its official launch.

Local business owner Kelle Barfield said the addition of an online calendar will add to the quality of life in Vicksburg.

“As someone who travels a lot, I know a lot of people are looking for experiences. We’ve got a fantastic existing calendar through the Chamber of course, but the idea behind this was to make use of the searchability and the technology to benefit both visitors and residents,” Barfield said. “We were so grateful that The Post’s management was willing to commit the financial investment and staff time to make this happen.”

To submit an event for The Vicksburg Post’s online calendar or to view a list of upcoming events, visit vicksburgpost.com/calendar.

Submitting an event is free. Users also have the opportunity to “boost” their event for a nominal fee. Once an event is submitted, The Post’s staff will review the submission and it will be approved within two hours.