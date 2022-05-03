A Celebration of Life will be held for Ferry Wash, Jr. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:00 pm at Pleasant Valley M. B. Church. Mr. Wash will lie in repose from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 pm.

Ferry was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clinton Burks, Fannie Burks, Katie Wash, and Alexander Wash; parents, Ferry Wash, Sr., and Vellie Mae Wash; three brothers, Joseph Wash, Anthony Wash, and Owen Wash; three sisters, Cynthia Wash, Betty Jean Barnes, and Deloris Wash; and special friend, Sharon Lloyd.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Alice Bailey; one daughter, Angela Wash; two grandchildren, Cedric Phillips, Jr., and Demetrice Blackmore, Jr.; three sisters, Jeanette Wash, Connie Wash, and Melinda Wash; two brothers, Terry Wash (Lorell) and Willie Wash; one brother-in-law, Willie Barnes; and a host of family and friends including the Barnes, Brown, Hall, Wilson, Davis, and Burks families.

Ferry Wash, Jr. transitioned on April 23 at the age of 66.