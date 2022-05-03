Ferry Wash, Jr.

Published 9:21 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ferry Wash, Jr. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:00 pm at Pleasant Valley M. B. Church. Mr. Wash will lie in repose from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 pm.

Ferry was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clinton Burks, Fannie Burks, Katie Wash, and Alexander Wash; parents, Ferry Wash, Sr., and Vellie Mae Wash; three brothers, Joseph Wash, Anthony Wash, and Owen Wash; three sisters, Cynthia Wash, Betty Jean Barnes, and Deloris Wash; and special friend, Sharon Lloyd.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Alice Bailey; one daughter, Angela Wash; two grandchildren, Cedric Phillips, Jr., and Demetrice Blackmore, Jr.; three sisters, Jeanette Wash, Connie Wash, and Melinda Wash; two brothers, Terry Wash (Lorell) and Willie Wash; one brother-in-law, Willie Barnes; and a host of family and friends including the Barnes, Brown, Hall, Wilson, Davis, and Burks families.

Ferry Wash, Jr. transitioned on April 23 at the age of 66.

 

More Obits

Carolyn Richardson

Barbara Ann Jackson

Frank Burnett Newman, Sr.

Ed Jackson

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there is enough police presence in downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...