Pamela D. Cain-Isonhood, 56, of the Scotland Community in Yazoo County passed away at her residence Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A Homemaker she was a member of Scotland Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother Barbara Cain of Bentonia, daughters; Elisha (Brice) Ketchum of Bentonia, Stasha (T. J.) McDuff of Vicksburg, and Porsha Isonhood of Bentonia, 9 grandchildren, and her sister; Jennifer Cain Panalver of Vicksburg.

Pamela was preceded in death by her father; Louis Cain, her sister; Darleen Cain, her brother; Danny Cain, and a grandson; Kohlson Moeller.

Services will be held at Scotland Baptist Church Friday, May 6th with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. until the funeral service at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home of Yazoo City.

Rev. Glenn Allen will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are; Brian Ketchum, Jason Penalver, Josh Penalver, and T.J. McDuff.