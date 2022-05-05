Funeral services for Terry Earl Alexander, 72, who died Monday, May 2, at the Clinton Health Care Center in Clinton, MS, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 6, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Reed officiating; Rev. Ray Coleman will do the eulogy. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery on Rodney Road, with Thompson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Public visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Friday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

