Vicksburg Police Reports: Midweek sees residential burglaries, shoplifting and drug arrest

The Vicksburg Police Department reported three residential burglaries, a drug arrest and shoplifting from Walmart between May 1 and May 4.

Security system stolen from Alfred Drive home

On May 4, VPD Officer Robert Fisk responded to a call in reference to a residential burglary in the 200 block of Alfred Drive.

Upon arrival, Fisk spoke with the reporting party, who stated that she left her house for work at approximately 7:45 a.m. that morning. The reporting party also stated that she returned to her home at approximately 10:41 p.m. that evening and found the front window broken out of her living room, with the window opened.

Among the items stolen were: A new in-the-box Wyze security camera valued at $60, a Wyze security system valued at $69.99 and an Apple Watch valued at $180, which were missing from her kitchen. According to police reports, upon further inspection, she found that her large green garbage bin was missing from under the carport.

Electric guitars reported stolen

At approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 2, Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Spring Street in reference to a residential burglary.

The complainant reported the theft of multiple electric guitars. The incident is under investigation.

Alfred Drive home burglarized

On May 4 at 11:04 p.m., the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call of a residential burglary on Alfred Drive. The complainant advised multiple items were stolen from the residence.

Signs of forced entry were apparent. This incident is reported to have occurred on May 4, between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 10:41 p.m.

Traffic stop yields felony drug arrest

At approximately 9 p.m. on May 3, the Vicksburg Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a traffic law violation.

Police discovered the operator of the motor vehicle to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was taken into custody, and charged with a felony where he is pending judicial disposition.

Persons arrested by the Vicksburg Police Department are legally presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cable reported stolen from U.S. 61 North

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 1, Vicksburg Police responded to an apartment complex on Highway 61 North in reference to cable theft. The complainant reported the length and type of the stolen cable to be 8,000 feet of 14-gauge Romax.

The incident is believed to have occurred between April 26 and May 1 and is currently under investigation.

Televisions, toolbox stolen from Walmart

At approximately 8:57 p.m. on May 2, Vicksburg Police responded to Walmart, located at 2150 Iowa Boulevard.

The responding officer made contact with an employee who reported that a subject was observed exiting the store with two 50-inch televisions and a toolbox. The subject did not pay for these items before leaving the store.

Vicksburg Police are in the process of reviewing the surveillance video provided.