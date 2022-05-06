Vicksburg Chamber Choir performing Spring Concert on Tuesday

The Vicksburg Chamber Choir will be performing its Spring show this Tuesday, May 10 at the Church of the Holy Trinity. It will begin at 7 pm. It will be a free event, but donations are encouraged.

The title of the concert is “Love Endures All Things.” The title is indicative of the themes explored in the performance, according to Christie Beasley, Choir Director.

“(We’re going to) follow a journey of how love goes through cycles,” Beasley said. “The happiness of love, the joys and the sorrows of love, and in the end, we persevere and we carry on.”

There will be a mix of both sacred and secular music. Audience members may recognize ‘”Come What May” from the Broadway version of Moulin Rouge, which won 10 Tony Awards in 2021.

The VCC is a community choir made up of volunteers.

“This is just a group of people that love to sing and have an appreciation for music,” Beasley said.

This will be Beasley’s first performance as Choir Director for the Chamber Choir. She said she is also particularly excited about a piece by composer Susan Labarr called “Love: Then and Still.”

“Come out and hear some great music and hear what’s going on in our city,” she said.