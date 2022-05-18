Traffic stop leads to arrest of Edwards man for possession of ecstasy

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

A traffic stop on Clay Street early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an Edwards man and the recovery of illegal drugs.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Vicksburg Police conducted a traffic stop of a 2007  Chevrolet Suburban on Clay Street for a violation of the Mississippi traffic law. The operator of the vehicle was detained after it was determined he provided false information to the officer.

An initial search revealed contraband in the form of narcotics and paraphernalia.  

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Following a further search for contraband, officers recovered multi-colored pills, which were field-tested for ecstasy. According to police reports, investigators recovered approximately 91 dosage units of suspected ecstasy as well as a firearm from the Suburban. The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.  

The suspect has been identified as Sherman Walton. All persons arrested by the Vicksburg Police Department are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a  Court of law.

More News

Dr. Buddy Strickland named interim principal of St. Aloysius

SUMMER CAMPS: Vicksburg Warren School District announces summer programming

Hermanville woman killed in Claiborne County crash

Hyde-Smith challenges EPA Administrator on Yazoo Backwater Pumps

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Has roadwork on I-20 forced you to change travel routes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...