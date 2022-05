Mrs. Edith Faye Taylor passed away on May 16, 2022, in Jackson, MS.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 9 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.