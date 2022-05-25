Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards
Published 11:09 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Athletes of the year
Female athlete of the year – Olivia Masterson
Male athlete of the year – Willie Rogers
Female scholar-athlete of the year – Macey Bufkin
Male scholar-athlete of the year – Bridges Williams
Softball
MVP – Marley Bufkin
Best offense – Raegan Thornell
Best defense – Katie Tillman
RBI Queen – Emily Collins
Eagle Award – Sophie Masterson
All-district – Marley Bufkin, Raegan Thornell, Katie Tillman, Olivia Masterson and Macey Bufkin
Varsity girls basketball
MVP – Tiara Sims
Best offense – Tiara Sims
Best defense – Zyer Smith
Most improved – Hannah Henderson
Rebound Queen – Anjel Walton
Coaches award – Emily Collins
Leadership award – Macey Bufkin
Hustle award – Sarah Felker
Eagle Award – Olivia Masterson
All-district – Tiara Sims and Zyer Smith
Varsity boys basketball
Co-MVP – Willie Rogers
Co-MVP – Chris Taylor
Offensive MVP – Lawson Selby
Defensive MVP – Nic Williams
Most improved – Chase Hearn
Eagle Award – Tyler Washington
All-district – Lawson Selby, Christ Taylor, Willie Rogers
Varsity football
Golden Helmet – Tyler Washington and Willie Rogers
Offensive MVP – Jace Riggs
Defensive MVP – Gage Palmer
Best offensive lineman – Bridges Williams
Best defensive lineman – Matt Malone
Best running back – Tyler Washington
Best linebacker – John Wyatt Massey
Best wide receiver – Willie Rogers
Best defensive back – Jase Jung
Special teams MVP – Bryce Rebert
Most versatile – Willie Rogers
Most improved – Bridger Jung
Newcomer of the year – Conley Johnston
Eagle Award – Thomas Azlin
Coaches award – Maureon Simms
All-district – Tyler Washington, Willie Rogers, Jace Riggs, Bridges Williams, Maureon Simms, John Wyatt Massey, Gage Palmer, Matt Malone and Taylor Labarre
MAIS All-stars – All-district – Tyler Washington, Willie Rogers and Bridges Williams
Varsity cheerleading
Cheerleader of the year – Olivia Masterson
Most improved – Jessa Hubbard
Best base – Macey Bufkin
Best flyer – Hannah Claire York
Team spirit award – Madison Combs
Golf
MVP – Nick Neihaus
Eagle award – Chad Fuson
Junior varsity softball
MVP – Audrey Carraway
Best offense – Natalie Cantin
Best defense – Emily Muirhead
Most improved – Coley Potter
Eagle Award – Kendall Smith
Junior varsity cheerleading
Cheerleader of the year – Audrey Carraway
Most improved – Charlee Bass
Best flyer – Jacey Courville
Best base – Alexis Whittington
Junior high football
MVP – Jase Jung
Offensive MVP – Laken Bradley
Defensive MVP – Conley Johnston
Best lineman – Hunter Simms
Eagle Award – Clayton McClure
Most versatile – D.J. Smith
Junior high girls track
Co-MVP – Marley Bufkin
Co-MVP – Raegan Thornell
Most improved – Audrey Carraway
Top thrower – Madelyn Whitehead
Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway and Mia Abdo
Junior high boys track
MVP – D.J. Smith
Top field event – Chris Hubbard
Top distance runner – Tyler Hatler
Junior high girls basketball
Co-MVP – Sophie Masterson
Co-MVP – Marley Bufkin
Best defense – Mia Abdo
Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway
Rebound Queen – Kendall Smith
Hustle award – Alexis Whittington
Best offense – Emily Muirhead
Junior high boys basketball
MVP – Jase Jung
Offensive MVP – Laken Bradley
Defensive MVP – D.J. Smith
Most improved – Keller Bradley
Eagle Award – Zach Ross
Cross country
MVP – Nick Neihaus
Fly like an Eagle – Joey Courville
Wind beneath my wings – Corbin Bass
Soccer
MVP – Daniel Llopis
Best defense – Joey Courville
Most improved – Bridges Williams
Best midfield player – Isaac Martin
Spirit Award – Bridger Jung
Best offense – James Hilderbrand
MAIS all-stars – Bridges Williams, Bridger Jung, James Hilderbrand, Madison Combs
Varsity girls track
MVP – Marley Bufkin
Top thrower – Olivia Masterson
Eagle Award – Raegan Thornell and Mia Abdo
Distance runner award – Tiara Sims
Field event award – Audrey Carraway
Varsity boys track
MVP – Daniel Llopis
Field event MVP – Willie Rogers
Top distance runner – Nick Neihaus
Eagle Award – Joey Courville
Most versatile – Hayden Beard
Coaches award – Corbin Bass
Hurdle award – Isaac Martin
Varsity baseball
Offensive player of the year – John Wyatt Massey
Defensive player of the year – Taylor LaBarre
Pitchers of the year – Gage Palmer and Zach Ashley
Golden Glove – Lawson Selby
Most versatile – Gavin Pugh
Clutch player – Laken Bradley
Love of the game – Brayden King
Sportsmanship – Nick Neihaus
Team pride – Gavin White
Coaches award – Thomas Azlin
Eagle Award – Chase Hearn
All-district – John Wyatt Massey, Zach Ashley, Gage Palmer and Taylor Labarre
MAIS Futures all-star – Gage Palmer
Junior varsity baseball
Defensive award – D.J. Smith
Love of the game – Hunter Simms
Team pride award – Clayton McClure
Coaches award – Ryan LaBarre
Pitching award – Keller Bradley
Eagle Award – C.J. Koestler
Tennis
MVP – Henry Slayton
Most improved – Sarah Felker