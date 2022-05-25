2021-22 Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards

Athletes of the year

Female athlete of the year – Olivia Masterson

Male athlete of the year – Willie Rogers

Female scholar-athlete of the year – Macey Bufkin

Male scholar-athlete of the year – Bridges Williams

Softball

MVP – Marley Bufkin

Best offense – Raegan Thornell

Best defense – Katie Tillman

RBI Queen – Emily Collins

Eagle Award – Sophie Masterson

All-district – Marley Bufkin, Raegan Thornell, Katie Tillman, Olivia Masterson and Macey Bufkin

Varsity girls basketball

MVP – Tiara Sims

Best offense – Tiara Sims

Best defense – Zyer Smith

Most improved – Hannah Henderson

Rebound Queen – Anjel Walton

Coaches award – Emily Collins

Leadership award – Macey Bufkin

Hustle award – Sarah Felker

Eagle Award – Olivia Masterson

All-district – Tiara Sims and Zyer Smith

Varsity boys basketball

Co-MVP – Willie Rogers

Co-MVP – Chris Taylor

Offensive MVP – Lawson Selby

Defensive MVP – Nic Williams

Most improved – Chase Hearn

Eagle Award – Tyler Washington

All-district – Lawson Selby, Christ Taylor, Willie Rogers

Varsity football

Golden Helmet – Tyler Washington and Willie Rogers

Offensive MVP – Jace Riggs

Defensive MVP – Gage Palmer

Best offensive lineman – Bridges Williams

Best defensive lineman – Matt Malone

Best running back – Tyler Washington

Best linebacker – John Wyatt Massey

Best wide receiver – Willie Rogers

Best defensive back – Jase Jung

Special teams MVP – Bryce Rebert

Most versatile – Willie Rogers

Most improved – Bridger Jung

Newcomer of the year – Conley Johnston

Eagle Award – Thomas Azlin

Coaches award – Maureon Simms

All-district – Tyler Washington, Willie Rogers, Jace Riggs, Bridges Williams, Maureon Simms, John Wyatt Massey, Gage Palmer, Matt Malone and Taylor Labarre

MAIS All-stars – All-district – Tyler Washington, Willie Rogers and Bridges Williams

Varsity cheerleading

Cheerleader of the year – Olivia Masterson

Most improved – Jessa Hubbard

Best base – Macey Bufkin

Best flyer – Hannah Claire York

Team spirit award – Madison Combs

Golf

MVP – Nick Neihaus

Eagle award – Chad Fuson

Junior varsity softball

MVP – Audrey Carraway

Best offense – Natalie Cantin

Best defense – Emily Muirhead

Most improved – Coley Potter

Eagle Award – Kendall Smith

Junior varsity cheerleading

Cheerleader of the year – Audrey Carraway

Most improved – Charlee Bass

Best flyer – Jacey Courville

Best base – Alexis Whittington

Junior high football

MVP – Jase Jung

Offensive MVP – Laken Bradley

Defensive MVP – Conley Johnston

Best lineman – Hunter Simms

Eagle Award – Clayton McClure

Most versatile – D.J. Smith

Junior high girls track

Co-MVP – Marley Bufkin

Co-MVP – Raegan Thornell

Most improved – Audrey Carraway

Top thrower – Madelyn Whitehead

Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway and Mia Abdo

Junior high boys track

MVP – D.J. Smith

Top field event – Chris Hubbard

Top distance runner – Tyler Hatler

Junior high girls basketball

Co-MVP – Sophie Masterson

Co-MVP – Marley Bufkin

Best defense – Mia Abdo

Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway

Rebound Queen – Kendall Smith

Hustle award – Alexis Whittington

Best offense – Emily Muirhead

Junior high boys basketball

MVP – Jase Jung

Offensive MVP – Laken Bradley

Defensive MVP – D.J. Smith

Most improved – Keller Bradley

Eagle Award – Zach Ross

Cross country

MVP – Nick Neihaus

Fly like an Eagle – Joey Courville

Wind beneath my wings – Corbin Bass

Soccer

MVP – Daniel Llopis

Best defense – Joey Courville

Most improved – Bridges Williams

Best midfield player – Isaac Martin

Spirit Award – Bridger Jung

Best offense – James Hilderbrand

MAIS all-stars – Bridges Williams, Bridger Jung, James Hilderbrand, Madison Combs

Varsity girls track

MVP – Marley Bufkin

Top thrower – Olivia Masterson

Eagle Award – Raegan Thornell and Mia Abdo

Distance runner award – Tiara Sims

Field event award – Audrey Carraway

Varsity boys track

MVP – Daniel Llopis

Field event MVP – Willie Rogers

Top distance runner – Nick Neihaus

Eagle Award – Joey Courville

Most versatile – Hayden Beard

Coaches award – Corbin Bass

Hurdle award – Isaac Martin

Varsity baseball

Offensive player of the year – John Wyatt Massey

Defensive player of the year – Taylor LaBarre

Pitchers of the year – Gage Palmer and Zach Ashley

Golden Glove – Lawson Selby

Most versatile – Gavin Pugh

Clutch player – Laken Bradley

Love of the game – Brayden King

Sportsmanship – Nick Neihaus

Team pride – Gavin White

Coaches award – Thomas Azlin

Eagle Award – Chase Hearn

All-district – John Wyatt Massey, Zach Ashley, Gage Palmer and Taylor Labarre

MAIS Futures all-star – Gage Palmer

Junior varsity baseball

Defensive award – D.J. Smith

Love of the game – Hunter Simms

Team pride award – Clayton McClure

Coaches award – Ryan LaBarre

Pitching award – Keller Bradley

Eagle Award – C.J. Koestler

Tennis

MVP – Henry Slayton

Most improved – Sarah Felker