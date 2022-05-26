Arlene Walton of Vicksburg, MS died on May 24, 2022, at home. She was 68 years old. She was a retired school teacher with the Vicksburg Warren School District. Arlene started her teaching career in Memphis, TN where she taught for ten years before returning to Vicksburg and retiring after thirty- six years. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis H Walton, Sr. and Eunice Marie Hearron Walton. Survivors include seven sisters, Farrie Walton, Memphis, TN, Vivian Davis, Lisa Walton, Michelle Walton and Vickie R. Barnes Vicksburg, MS, Jessica Walton, Jackson, MS and Elizabeth Morris, Brandon, MS; Seven brothers, Louis H. Walton, Jr., Donald Walton, Joseph Walton, Christopher Walton and Kevin Walton, Vicksburg, MS, Larry Walton, Sumter, SC, Billy Walton, Denver, CO. and Life Long friend, Dian Lindsey, Los Angeles, CA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Final arrangements to be announced.