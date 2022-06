Mrs. Betty Mae Allen passed away on June 3, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi at the age of 64. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Paul Family Life Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home in Vicksburg, Mississippi.