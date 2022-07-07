City of Vicksburg hosting Dumpster Day

Vicksburg residents who want to dispose of old furniture, appliances or any other junk around their home have the opportunity this weekend.

The city of Vicksburg, working with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is holding a solid waste collection day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re asking people to come out and help keep the city of Vicksburg clean,” Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield said. “The only thing we will not accept is anything that uses Freon. People can bring their old washers and driers, old sofas, anything they have.”

City officials have designated six collection sites — three in Ward 1 and three in Ward 2 — where people can dispose of their unwanted items.

The Ward 1 sites include North Washington Street and Pittman Road in Kings; Stanfield New Life Christian Church at Lane Street and Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom; and Vicksburg Junior High School at Baldwin Ferry Road and Weems Street.

Ward 2 sites include The Vicksburg Commons (formerly the Outlets at Vicksburg) on South Frontage Road; the Vicksburg Municipal Airport on U.S. 61 South and the Bazinsky softball fields parking lot off Halls Ferry Road.

Mayfield said each site will have roll-on, roll-off dumpsters to collect the items, and added that the dumpsters will be replaced as needed.

“If anyone has a problem, they can call me on my cell phone at 601-831-0959,” he said.