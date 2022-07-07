City of Vicksburg hosting Dumpster Day

Published 3:14 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg residents who want to dispose of old furniture, appliances or any other junk around their home have the opportunity this weekend.

The city of Vicksburg, working with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is holding a solid waste collection day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re asking people to come out and help keep the city of Vicksburg clean,” Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield said. “The only thing we will not accept is anything that uses Freon. People can bring their old washers and driers, old sofas, anything they have.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

City officials have designated six collection sites — three in Ward 1 and three in Ward 2 — where people can dispose of their unwanted items.

The Ward 1 sites include North Washington Street and Pittman Road in Kings; Stanfield New Life Christian Church at Lane Street and Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom; and Vicksburg Junior High School at Baldwin Ferry Road and Weems Street.

Ward 2 sites include The Vicksburg Commons (formerly the Outlets at Vicksburg) on South Frontage Road; the Vicksburg Municipal Airport on U.S. 61 South and the Bazinsky softball fields parking lot off Halls Ferry Road.

Mayfield said each site will have roll-on, roll-off dumpsters to collect the items, and added that the dumpsters will be replaced as needed.

“If anyone has a problem, they can call me on my cell phone at 601-831-0959,” he said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Jon C. Graham hired as Assistant Principal of St. Aloysius High School

Vicksburg Police reports: truck stolen and recovered, catalytic converters stolen

Vicksburg Municipal Clerk Lisa Palmertree receives clerk certification

PHOTO GALLERY: Cross Point Daycare holds patriotic parade

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...