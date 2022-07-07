The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren County Golf Championship

The 2022 Warren County Golf Championship is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The 36-hole stroke play tournament is open to all players. The cost is $150 per person and the deadline to register is Aug. 5 at noon.

The entry fee includes a practice round, a cart, and lunch, range balls, drinks and snacks both days of the tournament.

The tournament will be flighted after the first round, with trophies and merchandise awarded to the winners of each flight. There are separate divisions for men, women and seniors ages 50 and older.

To register or for more information, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse.

Clear Creek Club Championship

The Clear Creek Golf Course Club Championship is scheduled for July 30 and 31, and is open to Clear Creek club members. The 36-hole tournament will include three divisions — the Championship division for golfers ages 49 and under; the Senior division for golfers ages 50-69; and the Super Senior division for players 70 and older.

The entry fee is $50. For information or to register, visit the Clear Creek clubhouse or call 601-638-9395.

Run Baby Run 5K

The Center for Pregnancy Choices will hold the Run Baby run 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race will begin at the CPC at 1401 Adams St.

The registration fee is $35 for the 5K run or 5K race walk, and $15 for the 1-mile fun run. To register online, visit raceroster.com/events/2022/60324/run-baby-run-5k-for-life.

The CPC is a non-profit organization helping women and families facing unexpected pregnancies. Its services, including pregnancy tests and 3D ultrasounds, are free. The Run Baby Run 5K is a fundraiser for the organization.

Summer tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg’s annual summer tennis camp will continue until July 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs Monday through Thursday each week. Beginners will play from 8 to 10 a.m., and junior high and high school players from 10 a.m. to noon.

The cost of the camp is $75 for the entire summer. To register or for more information, contact Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

St. Aloysius sports camps

Vicksburg Catholic School will host a series of youth sports camps this summer. Camps will be led by St. Aloysius High School coaches and players in their various sports. To register, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps. All camps will be held at St. Aloysius unless noted:

• The performing arts camp is July 11-14, for children in grades K-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $120.

• The girls basketball camp is July 18-21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for girls ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The boys basketball camp is July 18-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, for boys ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The cheer and Flashette kiddie camp is Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, for girls in Pre-K through sixth grade. The cost is $50.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult and co-ed softball leagues. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost in both leagues is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The summer season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; or contact Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

Malcolm Butler Camp

The 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp is scheduled for July 16 at Vicksburg High’s Memorial Stadium, and will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

There will be two simultaneous camp sessions — the Malcolm & Me Camp for younger players; and the Malcolm Butler Football Camp for high school age players.

The camp is free, but all participants must register by June 30, online at malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 28 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register through Hinds’ website and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.