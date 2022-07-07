Kattie Tillman Benjamin

Published 9:12 am Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Graveside services for Kattie Tillman Benjamin, 83,  who died Saturday, July 2, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. Leroy Dee officiating.   Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; masks must be worn at the funeral home and the cemetery and will not be provided.

 

