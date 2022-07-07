Vicksburg Municipal Clerk Lisa Palmertree receives clerk certification

Published 11:09 am Thursday, July 7, 2022

By John Surratt

Lisa Palmertree, second from left, received the Certified Deputy Municipal Clerk designation upon graduating from the program on June 28 at the Mississippi Municipal League conference in Biloxi. also pictured are Jason Camp, left, extension specialist of the Center for Government and Community Development; Russell Wall, president of the Mississippi Municipal Clerk’s and Collectors Association and Jean White, Certification Chairman. (Photo by Mississippi Municipal League)

Lisa Palmertree, a deputy municipal clerk for the city of Vicksburg graduated from the Certified Municipal Clerk program on June 28 in Biloxi during the annual Mississippi Municipal League conference.

Developed and conducted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the program provides municipal clerks, tax collectors and their deputies additional education and expertise.

The three-year program covers 30 topics, including purchasing, personnel management, municipal law and ethics of openness in government. Participants earn their certification after successfully completing topical assessments.

“Municipal clerks play an essential role in local governments and communities in the state,” said Jason Camp, an instructor with the Extension Center for Government and Community Development. “Their positions require a wide range of expertise in local, state and federal laws. Graduates of this program are better prepared for the complex nature of their job.”

The program is sponsored by the Center for Government and Community Development and the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association and is accredited by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

