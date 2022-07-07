Vicksburg Municipal Clerk Lisa Palmertree receives clerk certification

Lisa Palmertree, a deputy municipal clerk for the city of Vicksburg graduated from the Certified Municipal Clerk program on June 28 in Biloxi during the annual Mississippi Municipal League conference.

Developed and conducted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the program provides municipal clerks, tax collectors and their deputies additional education and expertise.

The three-year program covers 30 topics, including purchasing, personnel management, municipal law and ethics of openness in government. Participants earn their certification after successfully completing topical assessments.

“Municipal clerks play an essential role in local governments and communities in the state,” said Jason Camp, an instructor with the Extension Center for Government and Community Development. “Their positions require a wide range of expertise in local, state and federal laws. Graduates of this program are better prepared for the complex nature of their job.”

The program is sponsored by the Center for Government and Community Development and the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association and is accredited by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.