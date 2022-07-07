Vicksburg Police reports: truck stolen and recovered, catalytic converters stolen

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to catalytic converter thefts and a recovered stolen vehicle on Wednesday and Thursday.

Catalytic converters stolen from Plaza Automotive

Officers responded to Plaza Automotive at 1850 South Frontage Road in reference to a theft on Wednesday at 8:28 a.m.

The complainant reported two catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles in the parking lot. One vehicle was a Ford E-350 van and the other was a Ford F-150 truck. The case is currently under investigation.

Stolen GMC Sierra recovered

Officers responded to an address on Greenview Drive for an earlier stolen vehicle on Thursday at 5:08 a.m.

The vehicle owner stated a black 2017 GMC Sierra was stolen sometime during the night. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, a short time later. The case is currently under investigation.