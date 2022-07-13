Warren County Land Records July 4 to July 11

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 4 to July 11.

Warranty Deeds

*Tecia Alberts to Blue Oak Properties LLC, Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East, Part of Lot 11 and 12.

*Milton Charles Barnes to Byrd Property Buyers LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Ronda Lovett Boatman and Glenn Boatman to Sundance Capital Investment LLC, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Sean Michael Jarvis and Ashley Nicole Jarvis to Brian Robert Brady, Lot 5, Lake Haven Estate Subdivision.

*Donna Ragland Brooks to Christopher Blake Rigsby, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Mary H. Butler to Timothy J. Brown, Lot F of Cedar Grove-Franco Lot 23 to 34, 75 to 80 and Part of 81, Cedar Grove Subdivision; Part of Lot 16, Vicks Recent.

*Dana Daigre Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Kyle William Cassidy and Amy Marie Cassidy, Part of Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Kevin Cavanaugh, Kevin Cavanaugh Executor and Flora J. Crawford Estate to Yulonda Evette Watson, Lot 16, Forrest Cove Part 2.

*Drs. Coleman and Taylor P.A. to Delta Professional Holdings LLC, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Alexander James Tillotson to George S. Doyle III, Lot 26, Lake Forrest No. 1.

*Angelia S. Ferguson to King Jimmy, Part of 39 and 40, A B Lee Subdivision, Lot 7 of Ferguson Subdivision; Lot 8, S. Barefield.

*Good Buy Properties LLC to Blake Teller, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Regina Antoinette Real Estate LLC to Hardaway Realty and Property Management, Block 7, Part of Lot 34, A.B. Reading’s Springfield North.

*Dale Richard Hendren and Brandy Nicole Hendren to William Matthew Horner and Clarissa E. Horner, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Piazza Plumbing Co. Inc to Kids Preschool LLC, Block 29, Lots 206 and 207, Pincardia; Block 29, Lots 201, Pincardia; Block 29, Part of Lots 199 to 200, Pincardia; Block 29, Part of Lots 208, Pincardia.

*Jewel Dean H. McCain to Thomas L. Kelly, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Annie M. Williams to Annie M. Williams and Saul Anthony Mata, Part of Lot 3, Jenkins Tract-Haver Subdivision.

*Dai Q. Phung to Williams James Edward Sr., Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James Brain Ratcliff to Randy Carroll Templeton, Part of Southwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Clifton W. Jeffery and Hattie B. Jeffery to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Lot 5, S. Barefield.

*Robert K. Moss and Marilyn Q. Moss to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 21, Lakewood.

*Robert B. Culbreth III and Kristin C. Chatelain to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Brittany Banks to BancorpSouth Bank, Block C, Lot 14, Lake Hill Park.

*Wendy Leigh Evans Durrell and Johnathan Evans to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 13, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Jacob W. Granger and Molly G. Granger to Bank Loan Operations, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Brian Robert Brady to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.

*Kyle Williams Cassidy and Amy Marie Cassidy to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Beatrice Chambers to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 9, Westover Drive Subdivision.

*James Edward Williams Sr. to Chaos Home Loans LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Shirley Waring and Kenneth Chapman to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, Part of Lot 16, College Addition.

*Andrew H. Cook and Hollie H. Cook to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 28, Camden Place Subdivision.

*Miss-Lou Timber Merchandising Inc. to Delta Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Delta Professional Holdings LLC to The First Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Shakayla Nichole Dixion to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 12, South Haven Subdivision.

*George S. Doyle III to RiverHills Bank, Lot 26, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Eastbrook Property LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David L. Joseph and Kimberly E. Joseph to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 12, Forrest Cove Part 2.

*Hardaway Realty and Property Management to Quest Trust Company, Block 7, Part of Lot 34, A.B. Reading’s Springfield North.

*William Matthew Horner and Clarissa E. Horner to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Deitrick Nicole Johnson and Freddie Lee Johnson Jr. to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Lot 12, The Trace Subdivision Part 1.

*Cathy D. Sanford to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Lot 124, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Kids Preschool LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 29, Lot 201 and 207, Pincardia; Block 29, Lot 206, Pincardia; Block 29, Part of Lot 199 to 200, Pincardia; Block 29, Part of Lot 208, Pincardia.

*Yulonda Evette Watson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 16, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Fredia S. Young and Larry James Young to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 9, John Barefield (See City Also); Lot 9, John Barefield (See County Also).

*Stephen Robert and Stephanie E. Robert to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 178, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

*Collin Lake Parrish to Trustmark National Bank, Part of East ½ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher B. Rigsby to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Marcie T. Southerland to RiverHills Bank, Block 2, Lot 8, National Park Addition.

*Eddie D. Shiers and Melissa R. Shiers to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Morris Don Yarbrough, 59, Searcy Ark., to Elizabeth Ann Nelson, 47, Brunswick, Ga.

*Renaja Avonte Radar, 28, Louisiana, to Verna Caresse Thomas, 27, Mississippi.

*James William Hearn, 51, Mississippi, to Christy Carol Parker, 52, Tennessee.

* Jason Conrad Franzen, 54, Colorado, to Stephanie Carol Teague, 52, Mississippi.