A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Patricia Ann Sanders Ware on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 2 p.m. at Clover Valley M. B. Church.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 15, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Josephine and Josie Mae Sanders, and three brothers, Archie Sanders, Jr., Mose Sanders, and Larry Sanders.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Melvin Ware; one son: Cory Alexander Sanders; five brothers: Amos (Paula), Donnie (Princess), Jessie (Lucille), David (Loretta), and Carl Sanders, three sisters: Ada Kelly, Daphne Sanders and Matteal Sanders; four grandchildren: Corey, Jr., Asia, Aryiah and Anana Sanders; a great-niece whom she raised as her own: Preciouss Combs; four stepchildren, Melvin Jr., Marvin, Morgan, and Triemesha; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including the Benard family.

Patricia Ann Ware transitioned on July 8, 2022, at the age of 64.