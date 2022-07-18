Vicksburg Police release May-June Crime Stats

The Vicksburg Police Department has released crime statistics for the months of May and June.

Total crime statistics for May and June 2022

Logged Calls: 3,502

Reports: 1,368

Arrests: 232

Warrants: 73

Citations: 351

Warnings: 21

DUI: 6

Crimes in May

Forcible rape: 1

Robbery: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Business burglary: 1

Residential burglary: 9

Auto burglary: 24

Auto theft: 12

Kidnapping: 1

Domestic violence: 29

Crimes in June

Statutory rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 7

Business burglary: 2

Residential burglary: 8

Auto burglary: 26

Auto theft: 12

Domestic violence: 23