Vicksburg Police release May-June Crime Stats
Published 2:09 pm Monday, July 18, 2022
The Vicksburg Police Department has released crime statistics for the months of May and June.
Total crime statistics for May and June 2022
Logged Calls: 3,502
Reports: 1,368
Arrests: 232
Warrants: 73
Citations: 351
Warnings: 21
DUI: 6
Crimes in May
Forcible rape: 1
Robbery: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Business burglary: 1
Residential burglary: 9
Auto burglary: 24
Auto theft: 12
Kidnapping: 1
Domestic violence: 29
Crimes in June
Statutory rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 7
Business burglary: 2
Residential burglary: 8
Auto burglary: 26
Auto theft: 12
Domestic violence: 23