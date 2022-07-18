Vicksburg Police release May-June Crime Stats

Published 2:09 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department has released crime statistics for the months of May and June.

Total crime statistics for May and June 2022

Logged Calls: 3,502

Reports: 1,368

Arrests: 232

Warrants: 73

Citations: 351

Warnings: 21

DUI: 6

 

Crimes in May

Forcible rape: 1

Robbery: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Business burglary: 1

Residential burglary: 9

Auto burglary: 24

Auto theft: 12

Kidnapping: 1

Domestic violence: 29

 

Crimes in June

Statutory rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 7

Business burglary: 2

Residential burglary: 8

Auto burglary: 26

Auto theft: 12

Domestic violence: 23

