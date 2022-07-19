Margaret Anne Sabol, 71, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away on July 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her husband Bruce Sabol, her daughters Emily Sabol McHan (Tom McHan) and Megan Sabol Martinez (Patrick Martinez), and her grandchildren Sabol McHan, Thomson McHan, Francisco Martinez, Augustine Martinez, and Florence Martinez. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Celebration of Life will be held in Sebastian, Florida at a later date.

). Condolences to the family may be made at Millennium Cremation Services at their website ( www. millenniumcremationservice.com ).