GUIZERIX: Do we go bananas over Monkeypox, or keep our heads?

Here we go again, folks.

Monkeypox has made its way to Mississippi, and with it comes a rush of emotion — fear, caution, and, of course, the all-too-familiar sense of defiance that accompanied us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. So what are we to do when faced with another potential pandemic?

I can see it now: Bananas rotting in the produce aisle, people swinging from vine to vine on their commutes, Biden handing out free hazmat suits on the government dime. Children will probably be forced to attend school in reinforced bubbles, or perhaps we’ll abandon schooling altogether in favor of more worthwhile pursuits like refreshing the CDC’s Twitter feed for updates on the next thing we should fear.

By November, we’ll be living in a regular “Planet of the Apes” as the world is overtaken with pock-marked pariahs. Disney World will likely eliminate its beloved primate characters in the name of the woke agenda.

This isn’t some twisted beginning to a dystopian movie, and no one is turning into a monkey, but a serious question must be asked: Is Monkeypox the new COVID? Maybe.

But based on what’s known about the disease, it seems like we’re safer than many realize.

According to MSDH, “Transmission can occur with close skin-to-skin contact — kissing, cuddling or sex — with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.”

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, “While anyone can get Monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the U.S. and globally have been among men who have sex with men.”

It’s said to be accompanied by flu-like symptoms and a rash in places I’d rather not print. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

Although there are nearly 3,000 cases in the United States, no one has died.

But where there’s one case, there’s likely to be more. How we respond when the numbers grow will determine the pace for the duration, until the next horrible virus comes along and we’re all told to be afraid of it.

Here’s hoping we all keep common sense at the forefront and don’t give in to fear this go-round.