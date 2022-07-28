Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests Vicksburg man for meth possession

A Vicksburg man was arrested Wednesday after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs in his possession.

Curtis Wayne Tippen, 48 of Vicksburg, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday. A Warren County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy unit stopped a Toyota Corolla Tippen was driving at the intersection of Warrior’s Trail and Highway 27 for a traffic violation.

Tippen was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

He was transferred to the Warren County Jail.