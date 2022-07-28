Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted man during traffic stop

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle last Thursday.

Anthony Tristan Bell, 36 of Vicksburg, was arrested during a traffic stop on July 21. According to sheriff’s reports, an older model SUV he was driving was stopped in the 1300 block of Warrenton Road by Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Merrit for a traffic violation.

A routine NCIC check of the driver indicated that he was wanted out of Warren County on a Grand Jury Capius for larceny of a motor vehicle.

A circuit court warrant had been issued after he had failed to appear in court for the charge.

