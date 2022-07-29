Hosemann addresses Neshoba County Fair, announces re-election bid and discusses pro-child policies

Vicksburg native and Mississippi Lieutenant Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke Wednesday during political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss.

During the speech, Hosemann, who was joined on stage by his wife Lynn, announced a bid for re-election.

“By statute, the Lieutenant Governor’s position is part-time, and I promise you I’m going to have a full-time effort,” he said. “Lynn and I were talking about this on the way up here, if you will hire me again for another four years, I plan to come back and work for you.”

Hosemann devoted much of his speech to addressing the next steps after a trigger law recently banned abortion in the state.

“I’m so proud that Mississippi led the way in the Dobbs case,” he said. “I’m so proud that we value the life of the unborn, but coming with that victory that we had, we have to be pro-child.”

Hosemann recently named Sen. Nicole Boyd to lead a nine-member study group to examine how the state can better support Mississippi women, children and families. He said this group will study barriers to adoption and foster care, childcare availability and early intervention.

Hosemann specifically spoke about postpartum care for mothers.

“I want to ask you a question: What do you remember about being one? You don’t remember anything because your mother was taking care of you,” he said. “How can we celebrate the rights of the unborn and then say when they get here good luck? We are better than that. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, all of them, have done postpartum.

“Let’s not be last this time,” he added. “Pro-life means pro-child, and we are going to do that this year.”

Hosemann’s report included investments by the state:

More than $1 billion in roads and bridges. “I had the opportunity to go out and talk to cities and counties about saving their money, to be transformational, long term,” Hosemann said. “We don’t need to ‘fritter it’ away — that’s a Vicksburg term for when you can’t find it two years from now.”

$230 million into local roads and bridges, including the emergency program and maintenance schedule which prioritizes critical highway projects and pre-funds highway maintenance through 2024.

$750 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds in a match program for crumbling water and sewer systems. A total of $1.8 billion ARPA funds were received by the state of Mississippi.

$28 million for improving state parks. “A pet peeve of mine — you go to a state park in Mississippi and it’s not up to standard,” Hosemann said. “They tell us we can get a match for that, so we can put $50 million in our state parks — something you will want to take your family to.”

Established a stewardship fun with $10 million, with a goal to match this amount from federal programs up to $20 million for conservation efforts and public spaces.

Creation of an economic development incentive to bring in new businesses and encourage expansion of existing industry. MFlex awards small businesses which invest at least $2.5 million and hire 10 employees with tax incentives.

The largest teacher pay raise in state history, resulting in a $246 million investment in educators.

Hosemann also discussed: