Hosemann addresses Neshoba County Fair, announces re-election bid and discusses pro-child policies
Published 12:15 pm Friday, July 29, 2022
Vicksburg native and Mississippi Lieutenant Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke Wednesday during political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss.
During the speech, Hosemann, who was joined on stage by his wife Lynn, announced a bid for re-election.
“By statute, the Lieutenant Governor’s position is part-time, and I promise you I’m going to have a full-time effort,” he said. “Lynn and I were talking about this on the way up here, if you will hire me again for another four years, I plan to come back and work for you.”
Hosemann devoted much of his speech to addressing the next steps after a trigger law recently banned abortion in the state.
“I’m so proud that Mississippi led the way in the Dobbs case,” he said. “I’m so proud that we value the life of the unborn, but coming with that victory that we had, we have to be pro-child.”
Hosemann recently named Sen. Nicole Boyd to lead a nine-member study group to examine how the state can better support Mississippi women, children and families. He said this group will study barriers to adoption and foster care, childcare availability and early intervention.
Hosemann specifically spoke about postpartum care for mothers.
“I want to ask you a question: What do you remember about being one? You don’t remember anything because your mother was taking care of you,” he said. “How can we celebrate the rights of the unborn and then say when they get here good luck? We are better than that. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, all of them, have done postpartum.
“Let’s not be last this time,” he added. “Pro-life means pro-child, and we are going to do that this year.”
Hosemann’s report included investments by the state:
- More than $1 billion in roads and bridges. “I had the opportunity to go out and talk to cities and counties about saving their money, to be transformational, long term,” Hosemann said. “We don’t need to ‘fritter it’ away — that’s a Vicksburg term for when you can’t find it two years from now.”
- $230 million into local roads and bridges, including the emergency program and maintenance schedule which prioritizes critical highway projects and pre-funds highway maintenance through 2024.
- $750 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds in a match program for crumbling water and sewer systems. A total of $1.8 billion ARPA funds were received by the state of Mississippi.
- $28 million for improving state parks. “A pet peeve of mine — you go to a state park in Mississippi and it’s not up to standard,” Hosemann said. “They tell us we can get a match for that, so we can put $50 million in our state parks — something you will want to take your family to.”
- Established a stewardship fun with $10 million, with a goal to match this amount from federal programs up to $20 million for conservation efforts and public spaces.
- Creation of an economic development incentive to bring in new businesses and encourage expansion of existing industry. MFlex awards small businesses which invest at least $2.5 million and hire 10 employees with tax incentives.
- The largest teacher pay raise in state history, resulting in a $246 million investment in educators.
Hosemann also discussed:
- Modified school calendars in Corinth, Gulfport and Lamar Counties that allow for nine weeks of school followed by two or three weeks off, with intersessions in between. Hosemann said the state will propose “making funds available to any school district interested in pursuing this modified calendar.”
- Crime, specifically in Jackson, and support of laws that “deter illegal behavior and punish those who engage in it.” Hosemann mentioned the need for speedy trials and raised compensation for state Sheriffs, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers, district attorneys, and judges.
- The flat 4 percent income tax that will be fully implemented in 2026, which Hosemann said will result in putting $525 million back in taxpayers’ pockets.
- Reduction of state government by 3,000 positions, which amounts to over a 10 percent reduction.
- Reduction of state debt by $294 million with plans to reduce further by $300 million in 2022.
- Nearly double-digit inflation and the funding of an immediate cash rebate to taxpayers.
- The need to provide another $100 million to cities and counties for roads and bridges during the 2022 session to continue infrastructure investment.
- Incentives to review state regulations.