Steady effort propels Greer to Clear Creek Classic championship

Steady did it at the Clear Creek Classic.

Joel Greer shot 74 both days of the tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course, and held off a second-round charge from Luke Yocum to win it on Sunday.

Yocum shot a 72 on Sunday — five strokes better than his first round, but not quite enough to make up the difference on Greer. Greer finished with a total of 148, and Yocum was second with 149. Wilson Palmertree was three shots back in third, at 152.

Greer was the only golfer in the nine-person championship flight to shoot under 75 both days. He and Yocum were the only two to go below that number on either day, although seven of the top nine were under 80 on Sunday.

A total of 45 golfers played in the 36-hole event, and were divided across three age divisions and six flights.

Rodney Lindsey beat Jeff Cowan in a playoff to win the Senior division championship for players ages 60-69. Both golfers finished at 151 for the tournament. Jim Darnell was third third at 152.

Karen Carroll shot 82 to win the first flight title in the Senior division.

Rodney McHann won the Super Senior division for players ages 70 and older. McHann shot 148, while Bob Walters was second with 155.

In the main tournament, Corey Teague shot 157 to win the first flight by two strokes over Gabriel Riveros. Trey Martin shot 160 to win the second flight by seven shots over Keith Ehrhardt.

The Clear Creek Classic, which was rebranded from the Clear Creek Club Championship, was for members and frequent players of the course and was the first two big tournaments in a row at Clear Creek. The course in Bovina will host the Warren County Open — formerly called the Warren County Championship — Aug. 6 and 7.

The Warren County Open is open to all golfers. The entry fee is $150 and the entry deadline is Friday at noon. To register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse.