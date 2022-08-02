Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood.

Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Royal appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on July 29, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $60,000 bond.