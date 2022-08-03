Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Clinton, Miss., on July 30, 2022. Gerald, known by his friends and family as Big G, was born on October 28, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., and moved to Holly Springs, Miss., as a young boy. He was the eldest son of the late Earl Kieffer Hasselman and Geraldine Johnson Gholson.

Big G left behind an extensive CV of degrees, achievements, honors, and awards; his 50-year career was dedicated to the advancement of education in Mississippi. He was a teacher and principal at Warren Central in Vicksburg and Oxford High School; he served as an assistant state superintendent in the MS Department of Education; and was a professor of Educational Leadership at William Carey College and Mississippi College.

His passions were travel and the St. Louis Cardinals. He, accompanied by family and friends, traveled countless miles in his quest to see his beloved Cardinals play in every major league baseball stadium in North America.

Big G is survived by his two daughters, Ashley Hasselman and Grace (Kevin) Massey; three granddaughters, Ann Morgan Hasselman, Ella Grace Massey, and Taylor Massey; sister, Bea Green; and two brothers, Fort Gholson and Harris Gholson. His beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Lilly Hasselman, and son, Jay (Lucy) Hasselman, were waiting to welcome him to his eternal home in heaven.

A celebration of Big G’s life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mississippi College’s Provine Chapel in Clinton, Miss., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Patricia Hasselman Scholarship Fund at Mississippi College.