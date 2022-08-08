Funeral services for Judith Turner Stampley are to be held on Wednesday, August 10 in the Kings Empowerment Center on 224 R. L. Chase Circle with Rev. Dexter Jones officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with the family present. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Judith Runer Stampley passed away on Tuesday, August 2 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 82. She was a retired educator and member of Triumphant M.B. Church. She was a member of the NAACP, YAPA Club, and an alumnus of Alcorn State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester Page and Melphonfia T. Joshua.

She is survived by her daughter Jacquith Neal of Vicksburg and her sister Jeffretha M. Christian of Vicksburg, and two grandchildren.