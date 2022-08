Memorial services for Sherri L. McMiller are to be held on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Sherri McMiller passed away on July 29 in the Bluffs Nursing and care center following a lengthy illness. She was 67.

She was preceded in death by her parents Amos and Richard Jean McMiller Jr.

She is survived by her sister Linda (Paul) Smith of Texas and DeWilda Brown of CA.