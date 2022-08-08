Warren County man airlifted after tree falls on him

A Warren County man was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree.
Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
Pace said just prior to rescue personnel arriving, the man, who was identified as James L. Davidson, 55, had just been freed from the tree by citizens.
“Apparently, he was cutting the tree and the tree slipped and fell on him, pinning him to the ground,” Pace said.
Both Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance, and Warren County Fire Service personnel responded to the scene as well as the Sheriff’s Office, Pace said.
“The Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance transported Davidson from the scene to River Region, where he was loaded directly on to air care ambulance headed to UMMC,” Pace said.
As of 4:30 p.m., Pace said no condition report had been received.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
More by Terri Cowart