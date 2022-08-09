Funeral services for Mildred Lane Smith, 74, who died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her residence, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 13, at China Grove M.B. Church in Lorman, MS with Rev. Ronald McDonald, pastor at Watson Chapel A.M.E. Church, officiating. Burial will be in McCay Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from noon until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn at the funeral home and the church and will not be provided.

