Braves call up top prospect Grissom from Double-A Mississippi

PEARL — The Atlanta Braves’ top prospect didn’t stay in Mississippi long.

The Braves announced Wednesday that they have selected the contract of infielder Vaughn Grissom from their Double-A affiliate Mississippi, after just 22 games in Pearl.

The 21-year-old shortstop is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night against Boston. He is the 23rd M-Braves player to be promoted directly to Atlanta — and second this season, after outfielder Michael Harris II made the same leap in May. Grissom is the 157th former M-Brave overall to reach the majors.

Harris II is hitting .288 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 64 games for Atlanta.

Grissom is ranked as Atlanta’s top minor league prospect. He was called up from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi on July 12 and tore up the Southern League over the past month.

Grissom recorded a hit in 19 of 22 games with the M-Braves, batting .363 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases. His 33 hits lead the Southern League since he was called up.

In 74 games for Rome, Grissom slashed .312/.404/.487 with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

The M-Braves will soldier on after bidding farewell to Grissom. They play game two of a six-game series tonight at Tennessee at 6:15 p.m. The club will return to Trustmark Park on Aug. 16 for a six-game home series against Pensacola.