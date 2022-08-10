One arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle off Fisher Ferry Road in the Old Trace neighborhood.

They found the vehicle was occupied by Tylon Tryvon Williams, 30 of Vicksburg.

Williams had already been developed as a suspect in several auto burglaries around the Halls Ferry Road, Fisher Ferry Road and Lee Road areas within the past month.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with nine counts of auto burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of grand larceny. All charges are for incidents that occurred between July 11 and Aug. 10.

A search of his vehicle and a subsequent search of the home where he was staying was conducted by Deputies. They recovered about $1,900 in cash and several other items which are currently being identified by law enforcement to determine which vehicle they came from in the string of auto burglaries.

Williams already had one outstanding warrant from drug court and is being held without bond.

Most of the burglaries occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Millwood, Hilldale and Old Trace neighborhoods, as well as on Laura Lake Road and Estelle Drive.

Pace said he wished to ask the public for help in collecting evidence from residents with security cameras in these areas.

“If someone happens to review their security footage from mid-July through Aug. 9, and they do see suspicious activity, we would appreciate it if they’d give us a call,” he said.

For non-emergencies, the Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (601) 636-1761.