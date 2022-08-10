St. Al soccer ties Cathedral

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius’ soccer team didn’t win Tuesday, but it did stay unbeaten.

Grace Windham scored midway through the second half, and Madelyn Roesch made nine saves as the Lady Flashes played Cathedral to a 1-1 tie in Natchez.

Cathedral scored on a penalty kick just before halftime, and Windham’s equalizer came off an assist from Samantha Edwards near the 20-minute mark of the second half.

The game ended in a tie, which moved St. Al’s record to 1-0-1. The Lady Flashes will next play Aug. 15 at Bayou Academy in their MAIS Division II West opener.

