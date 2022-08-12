The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl are on sale now. The Red Carpet Bowl will use a digital ticketing system, and tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/MS86388.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games.

The Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium. Vicksburg High will play Germantown at 6 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader, followed by Warren Central vs. Forest Hill at approximately 8 p.m.

Bowling leagues forming

The Fun Lanes Seniors Bowling League will begin competition Aug. 17, after a brief organizational meeting. This league is open to all bowlers 50 years of age or older. Teams will consist of two bowlers. The league will bowl for 16 weeks.

For more information on all of the leagues, or to register, contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357. Registration is also available in person at Fun Lanes, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., in the former Vicksburg Mall.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 28 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register at Hinds’ athletic wesbite and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.